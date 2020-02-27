MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.68 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $110.48 million and $19.20 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00018971 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, QBTC, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,860.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.02608590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.03682064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00706437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00802754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00087997 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00605893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbank, Upbit, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Zaif and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

