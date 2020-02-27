Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

