Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 292,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,021,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

