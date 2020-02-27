Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

MGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Moneygram International by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

MGI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,136. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.60. Moneygram International has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

