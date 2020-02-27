Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Shares of Moneygram International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,136. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Moneygram International by 1,746.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,483 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.