Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Northcoast Research

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,136. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Moneygram International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Moneygram International by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 70,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

