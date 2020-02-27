Monkey Project (MONK) One Day Volume Tops $76.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $225,678.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,343,380 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.