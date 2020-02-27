Monolith Market Capitalization Achieves $6.66 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002296 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and Ethfinex. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $2,135.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00499284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.98 or 0.06472851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

