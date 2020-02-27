Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,126,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,722. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

