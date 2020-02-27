Montage Resources (MR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MR opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

MR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

