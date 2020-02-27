Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Cut by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Moody’s by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $254.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $167.78 and a one year high of $287.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.29 and its 200-day moving average is $230.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

