Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the January 30th total of 618,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,959. Morphic has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

