Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of M traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$5.20. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.27. Mosaic Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.37 and a 52-week high of C$6.24.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

