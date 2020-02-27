MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 30th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MoSys stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. MoSys has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get MoSys alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.47% of MoSys worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.