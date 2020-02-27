Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,328 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,018 shares of company stock worth $28,798,424 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

