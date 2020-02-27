Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 985,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 103.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Msci by 57.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $305.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21. Msci has a 1 year low of $178.10 and a 1 year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

