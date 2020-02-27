MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:MTY traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.18. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$49.50 and a 1 year high of C$68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

