MVL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $244,151.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, IDEX, CoinBene and IDCM. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $244,151.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00495035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.76 or 0.06618283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005394 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, IDCM, Cryptology, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.