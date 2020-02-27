MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Short Interest Update

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 30th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get MYOS alerts:

NASDAQ MYOS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,777. MYOS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MYOS stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.29% of MYOS worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.