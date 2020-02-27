MYR Group (MYRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect MYR Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

