Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 30th total of 88,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTP opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

