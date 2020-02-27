Nano (NANO) Market Cap Reaches $106.32 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $106.32 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00008990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Binance, Gate.io and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,874.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.19 or 0.02616215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.74 or 0.03670357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00706221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00800696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00087759 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029257 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00602141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Binance, RightBTC, Bitinka, OKEx, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Koinex, Gate.io, Nanex, Mercatox and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

