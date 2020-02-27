NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%.

NSTG traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $48,857.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $460,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,413.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,552 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

