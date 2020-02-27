NaPoleonX Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $1.87 million and $276.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

