Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

