National Bank Financial Comments on Capstone Mining Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $248.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.12. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

