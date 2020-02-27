National Bank Financial Comments on Exfo Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exfo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXFO. BidaskClub raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

EXFO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exfo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Exfo in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Exfo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

