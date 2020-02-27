National Bank Financial Comments on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

