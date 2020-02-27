National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.39.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

