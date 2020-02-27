National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.19 Per Share

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.19 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

National Express Group stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 416 ($5.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,425,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 384.60 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13.

Several research firms have commented on NEX. HSBC upped their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt began coverage on National Express Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 472.14 ($6.21).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

