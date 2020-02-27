National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. National Vision updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.80 – $0.85 EPS.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 1,516,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,721. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 319.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.