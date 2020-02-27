Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,282 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. 159,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,376. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

