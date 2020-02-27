Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 25,431 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Webster Financial worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 36,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

