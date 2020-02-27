Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,674 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,702. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

