Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 379,351 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 169.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vereit worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Vereit stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,671. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

