Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 10,046 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $555.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,254. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $673.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $633.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.54. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

