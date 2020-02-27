Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $155,958,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Discovery Communications by 965.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 417,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 378,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $7,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 1,468,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,155. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

