Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Spire worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

