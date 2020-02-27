Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,009 shares of company stock valued at $732,191. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.19 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

