Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.78 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.23% of First Financial Bancorp worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

FFBC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

