Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

