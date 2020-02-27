Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $5.66 Million Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.17. The company had a trading volume of 122,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 102.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.75 and a 200 day moving average of $280.09. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,598 shares of company stock worth $38,812,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

