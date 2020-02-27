Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 119.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 326.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.