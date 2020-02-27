Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 25,923 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Crown by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Crown by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

