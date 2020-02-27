Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:NAII traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.24. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 164,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

