Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 30th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE NGS opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.