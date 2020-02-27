nDEX (NDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $153.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, nDEX has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market cap of $3,419.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02572140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00217730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

