Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $212,410.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00007350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kucoin. Neblio has a market cap of $10.08 million and $212,410.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 268.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,081,293 coins and its circulating supply is 15,474,656 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

