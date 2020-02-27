Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Prism Medical (CVE:PM) Share Price

Media stories about Prism Medical (CVE:PM) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prism Medical earned a media sentiment score of -2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Prism Medical has a 52-week low of C$79.71 and a 52-week high of C$13.99.

Prism Medical Company Profile

Prism Medical Ltd. is a provider of durable medical equipment and services used to the mobility challenged individuals. The Company’s business units include Prism Medical Canada and Prism Medical United States. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand names of Prism Medical, Ergosafe, Waverley Glen and Nightingale in the home care, acute care and long-term care markets in the United States and Canada.

