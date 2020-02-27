Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 2,066,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $132,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

